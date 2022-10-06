Andre Iguodala has interesting comments about Warriors’ practice altercation

The elder statesman of the Golden State Warriors is offering an interesting message about the team’s latest incident.

Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation during practice this week. You can read the details about their blow-up here.

Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala took to Twitter with some comments a few hours after the news broke.

“What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella JP,” said Iguodala in reference to Poole. “great character kid… miss me with all that other bs… straight from the ‘SOURCE.'”

Iguodala also spoke on his longtime teammate Green, writing, “And it’s family business with my bro @Money23Green too…”

What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella JP… great character kid… miss me with all that other bs… straight from the “SOURCE” — andre (@andre) October 6, 2022

And it’s family business with my bro @Money23Green too… — andre (@andre) October 6, 2022

The 38-year-old Iguodala appears to have been responding to a subsequent report that emerged after the incident painting Poole in a negative light. In what may have been an effort to control the narrative by Green’s camp, the report said that Warriors teammates had been noticing a change in Poole’s attitude during training camp.

Though Iguodala probably is not taking sides here against either teammate, it is clear that he does not want people getting the wrong idea about Poole.