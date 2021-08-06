Report: Andre Iguodala considering these three teams

As Andre Iguodala approaches what could be his final season in the NBA, he is making clear that he only wants to land with a contender.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the former Finals MVP has narrowed down his options in free agency to three teams. They are the Brooklyn Nets, the Golden State Warriors, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Iguodala, who has already won three NBA titles, will turn 38 in January. He posted 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 21.3 minutes a game for the Miami Heat last season. Those numbers are obviously far from All-Star caliber. But Iguodala can still contribute as a do-it-all veteran off the bench.

Of the above-mentioned teams, the Warriors probably have the longest odds to win the 2022 championship. Still, Klay Thompson’s expected return from injury should make Golden State a force to be reckoned with again. Iguodala’s fond history with the team has to help their case as well.