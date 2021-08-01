Andre Iguodala reportedly could return to Warriors

Veteran forward Andre Iguodala could return to familiar surroundings after the Miami Heat declined his option for 2021-22.

Iguodala will become a free agent after Miami declined his $15 million option, as expected. According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, that could pave the way for Iguodala to return to the Golden State Warriors.

Andre Iguodala is expected to speak with the Golden State Warriors during free agency, per source. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 1, 2021

Iguodala won Finals MVP in 2015, when he was an essential part of Golden State’s first championship. He was a vital part of the core of players that went on to win two more championships after that as well, leading the way with his elite perimeter defense.

The Warriors are trying to rebuild and put themselves back in contention for an NBA title after two down seasons. With bigger moves looking unlikely, bringing back Iguodala to contribute could at least bring a sense of comfort and familiarity to the squad.