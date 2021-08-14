Andre Iguodala could still play big role for Warriors?

Andre Iguodala is entering what could be the final season of his NBA career. But that does not necessarily mean that he will be riding the bench for it.

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers spoke this week about Iguodala’s return to the team. He said Iguodala would be a great mentor to rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Myers also said he “wouldn’t be shocked if [Iguodala] still finishes games,” per Nick Friedell of ESPN.

Iguodala, now 37, did still get solid run with the Miami Heat last season, averaging 21.3 minutes per game. He also used to close regularly during his first stint with the Dubs as an integral part of their famous “Death Lineup.”

Three other members of that “Death Lineup,” Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are still with the team. Head coach Steve Kerr is also still in charge. Thus, Iguodala’s familiarity should make him a strong choice to close games for the Warriors next year, especially with how enthusiastic he was about returning.