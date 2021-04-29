Andrew Wiggins responds to Stephen A Smith’s criticism of him

Andrew Wiggins is one of the most criticized players in the league, so he does not seem too fazed by the latest analyst to pile onto the heap.

Speaking this week on “SportsCenter,” ESPN’s Stephen A Smith said that he would trade away Wiggins for “a box of cookies.” Smith was also critical of Wiggins for having only one good game for every 20 subpar games, as well as for not having an impact worthy of a former No. 1 overall pick.

Wiggins responded to Smith’s criticism on Thursday.

“There’s always going to be people that are going to say negative things, constructive criticism or not,” he said, per Mark Medina of USA TODAY. “Some things are positive. Some things are negative. But I’m going to keep pushing either way.”

The 26-year-old Wiggins is in his second season with the Warriors and has been asked to play a bigger role for them in the continued injury absence of Klay Thompson. The results have actually been pretty decent as Wiggins is averaging 17.9 points per game on career-high shooting percentages (46.9 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from deep).

Still, the popular narrative this year has been that Stephen Curry is carrying the Warriors with virtually zero help. That is not entirely true. But with the team sitting at just .500 on the year, his supporting cast will inevitably come under some fire.