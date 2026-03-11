Angel Reese makes a big move abroad

Angel Reese continues to take care of business off the court.

While the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) have yet to hammer out a framework for a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), Reese has expanded further her growing business portfolio.

The 23-year-old Reese has secured a spot in the ownership group of a men’s professional basketball franchise abroad, specifically the Brisbane Bullets of Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL).

On Tuesday, the Bullets announced that “global basketball icon and entrepreneur Angel Reese is joining the club’s ownership group, alongside Jason Levien and Ben Haan.”

This latest development for Reese came after the former LSU Tigers star’s trip to Australia to promote her signature Reebok shoes, the Angel Reese 1.

Apparently, Reese’s appeal goes beyond the basketball scene in the United States. Even in the Land Down Under, the WNBA’s rebounding machine has an established presence.

“Angel is a fantastic ambassador for basketball and a globally recognised superstar,” Bullets CEO Malcolm Watts said.

“Basketball is Queensland’s fastest growing sport, and that is a powerful message for kids picking up a basketball in Brisbane.”

A WNBA All-Star in each of her first two seasons with the Sky, Reese has averaged a double-double of 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game since entering the league in 2024.