Angel Reese reportedly in talks for fantastic endorsement deal

Angel Reese is ready to cash in on her unique marketing opportunity.

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that the WNBA rookie star Reese is in talks with Hershey’s about a possible endorsement deal. Fittingly, Hershey’s is the company that manufactures Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Reese appeared to hint at the impending partnership on her X page, even referring to her fans as the “Reese’s Pieces.” One of Reese’s posts also got a reply from the candy brand’s corporate account.

Goodmorning to the Reese’s Pieces and the Reese’s Pieces onlyyyyyy — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 4, 2024

Where are we? Just following our favorite player. pic.twitter.com/4ZKNaPVuU1 — REESE'S (@reeses) June 28, 2024

The Chicago Sky forward Reese, the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft, is having an impressive rookie year with averages of 13.2 points and 11.8 rebounds per contest. Though she still draws most of her publicity by acting as a foil to Caitlin Clark, Reese is now poised to add to her growing list of endorsements (which already includes Reebok, Wingstop, Beats by Dre, and other companies).