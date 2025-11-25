Angel Reese watches boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr at Magic game

Angel Reese turned heads over the weekend with her public show of support for her boyfriend, Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr.

A video captured Reese walking along the lower level of the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., as Carter’s Magic took on the New York Knicks. The Chicago Sky center was in an all-black outfit with shades on as she watched the action on the court.

Angel Reese pulled up to the Magic game to support her boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr 👀 pic.twitter.com/ojhlRVVnk8 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 24, 2025

Reese chose a fun Magic game to watch, as the home team handily beat the Knicks 133-121. Carter had a decent outing with 11 points and 4 rebounds on a perfect 4/4 shooting clip.

The Duke alum just recently confirmed his relationship with Reese. But the relationship was far from a secret, as Reese has been a regular fixture at Magic games throughout the season.

Angel Reese making an appearance at the Magic

game!! pic.twitter.com/KeYJZEQchn — Angel Reese's Lover (@AngelReese38366) October 19, 2025

Reese even posted a photo of herself wearing a throwback Magic letterman jacket ahead of Orlando’s season opener in late October.

Angel Reese is Magic season opener ready 🏀 pic.twitter.com/5aN4xgEFtO — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) October 22, 2025

Reese and Carter surprisingly weren’t the first couple formed between a member of the Magic and Sky. Magic guard Jalen Suggs and Reese’s teammate Hailey Van Lith dated for a couple of years before recently calling it quits.