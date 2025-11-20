Larry Brown Sports

NBA center confirms he is dating Angel Reese

May 6, 2025; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the second half of a WNBA pre-season game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

An NBA center is soft-launching his relationship with WNBA star Angel Reese.

Orlando Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr. appeared this week on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back.” During the episode, Carter was asked about the longstanding dating rumors linking him with the Chicago Sky forward Reese.

Carter responded by confirming the rumors and calling Reese “my girl.”

“That’s the homie for sure,” said Carter. “We’re locked in. Y’all are gonna out when y’all need to find out. That’s my girl though. We locked in for sure.”

Carter, 26, and Reese, 23, have been spotted together for several months now. Reese regularly sits courtside at Magic games, and Carter was also seen supporting Reese at the WNBA All-Star Game over the summer.

Though somewhat of a lesser-known NBA player, Carter was a No. 7 overall pick out of Duke in 2018. He has been with the Magic since 2021 and is averaging 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season as Orlando’s regular starting center.

Last year, the 6-foot-3 Reese shared what she was looking for in her next boyfriend, particularly when it comes to height. Now it appears that she has landed somebody who meets that criteria in the form of the 6-foot-10 Carter.

