Anonymous NBA player takes shot at LaMelo Ball

One NBA player emphatically does not worship at the altar of the Triple Bs.

On a recent episode of “The Unrestricted Area” podcast, veteran basketball reporter David Thorpe of TrueHoop shared that an unnamed player dissed Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball after a game earlier this preseason.

“I talked to a player that played against Charlotte this preseason,” said Thorpe, per Fadeaway World. “The player told me, ‘That team is trash because LaMelo Ball is trash.'”

The episode where Thorpe made this revelation was released on Oct. 8. That means the player who allegedly said that about Ball had to be from either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers (the only two teams that the Hornets had played in the preseason to that point).

At 21 years old, Ball is already an All-Star who averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists a game last season. But Ball often draws criticism for his patchy defense and a perceived inclination towards flashy plays over fundamental winning basketball. Granted, that may not be entirely his fault as Ball is a young third-year player with a so-so supporting cast and now a new head coach to get used to in Steve Clifford.

In any case though, this has not been the best week for Ball. He suffered a sprained ankle on Oct. 11 that will sideline him for the start of the regular season. Ball also recently got clowned over his ugly new signature shoe.