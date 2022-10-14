LaMelo Ball gets roasted over his new signature shoe

LaMelo Ball may not be with the Big Baller Brand any more, but he is still getting roasted over his kicks.

The Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard unveiled his second signature sneaker with Puma this week. Ball’s shoes are bright orange with a slight hint of yellow, red, and blue. They also feature Ball’s “MB1” logo on the back.

Check it out.

LaMelo's second signature sneaker is set to hit retailers 10/21 with a price of $130 👟 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Ddgwv7OvPn — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) October 13, 2022

Twitter was ultimately unmoved by Ball’s new sneaker. Shortly after the unveiling, the roasts began to pile in. Here were some of the funniest.

50 bucks on Amazon even better pic.twitter.com/cyITWE64yW — Chuck P (@CanadianEhhNull) October 14, 2022

Ball’s new sneakers do give off some real Hot Wheels energy. Perhaps that design would have been more fitting if Ball was sponsored by Doritos instead of by Puma.

For comparison, here is the crisper red look that Ball went with for his first signature shoe with Puma that debuted prior to last NBA season.

This LaMelo Ball’s first signature sneaker, the Puma MB.01 🥵🔥. Cop? pic.twitter.com/zYjITFh9YI — KicksOnFire (@kicksonfire) October 13, 2021

On the bright side, at least Ball’s new sneaker is still among the best in his own family. Just last year, his father LaVar busted out a shoe for over five times the cost that got roasted just as brutally.