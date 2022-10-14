 Skip to main content
LaMelo Ball gets roasted over his new signature shoe

October 13, 2022
by Darryn Albert
LaMelo Ball gesturing

Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball may not be with the Big Baller Brand any more, but he is still getting roasted over his kicks.

The Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard unveiled his second signature sneaker with Puma this week. Ball’s shoes are bright orange with a slight hint of yellow, red, and blue. They also feature Ball’s “MB1” logo on the back.

Check it out.

Twitter was ultimately unmoved by Ball’s new sneaker. Shortly after the unveiling, the roasts began to pile in. Here were some of the funniest.

Ball’s new sneakers do give off some real Hot Wheels energy. Perhaps that design would have been more fitting if Ball was sponsored by Doritos instead of by Puma.

For comparison, here is the crisper red look that Ball went with for his first signature shoe with Puma that debuted prior to last NBA season.

On the bright side, at least Ball’s new sneaker is still among the best in his own family. Just last year, his father LaVar busted out a shoe for over five times the cost that got roasted just as brutally.

