Anthony Davis makes admission about Lakers’ on-court chemistry

There are 12 games remaining in the Los Angeles Lakers’ regular season, and according to Anthony Davis, the team has some catching up to do.

The Lakers faded late on Saturday, losing 108-93 to the Dallas Mavericks in a game that saw Los Angeles get outscored 29-14 in the fourth quarter. Davis, who remains on a minutes limit, looked rusty during the loss, going just 5-for-19 from the field.

After the defeat, Davis admitted that he was essentially starting from scratch in trying to connect with his teammates after being sidelined for so long with a calf injury.

“It’s like you’re starting over with the guys and just trying to find a connection with these guys again,” Davis said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “They’re trying to find a connection with me. So, it’s like we’re starting from zero, which is tough so late in the season.”

It’s not what you want to hear this late in the season. It’s complicated even more by the continued absence of LeBron James, and his return may not be close. Put it all together and it means the Lakers probably won’t have a ton of time to get in sync before the playoffs.