Report: LeBron James may still be weeks away from return

The NBA regular season ends in less than a month, and it sounds like there may not be much of it left when LeBron James returns to the floor.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported this week that the Los Angeles Lakers star is still believed to be weeks away from returning to game action. Lakers coach Frank Vogel did add that James has progressed to “light work” on the court though.

The four-time MVP has been out a month now after suffering a high ankle sprain on March 20. The Lakers have gone just 7-9 since James went down.

On the season, the defending champions are still 35-23 but are now down to fifth place in the West. James’ absence has coincided with that of superstar teammate Anthony Davis, whose own return from injury seems to be closer. But with this latest development about James, the Lakers may have to settle for not having homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.