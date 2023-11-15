Anthony Davis, Desmond Bane get heated after Lakers star shoved Grizzlies player

Tempers flared Tuesday during the Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lakers star Anthony Davis scored a basket in the paint to give the Lakers a 20-16 lead with just under five minutes left in the first quarter.

Davis got entangled with Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama after the made basket. The 8-time All-Star gave Aldama a stiff shove, which sent the Spaniard to the hardwood along the baseline.

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane tried to confront Davis after the altercation. The two started jawing at one another. Both players were eventually restrained by their respective teammates to prevent things from escalating further.

Things get chippy during the Lakers-Grizzlies game 🍿 pic.twitter.com/V9UFEab0SB — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) November 15, 2023

Davis, Aldama, Bane, Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell, and Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins were all assessed technical fouls for their involvement in the fracas.

The incident marked the second violent flare-up on the third day of NBA in-season tournament festivities.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was one of three players ejected Tuesday following an altercation in his team’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Green placed Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold after the latter appeared to be trying to defuse a scuffle between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels (video here).