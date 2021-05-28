Anthony Davis says Devin Booker committed ‘dirty play’

Anthony Davis was not a fan of Devin Booker’s flagrant foul at the end of Game 3 on Thursday night.

Booker was ejected for his hard foul in the final minute of his Phoenix Suns’ 109-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker gave Dennis Schroder a hard push while Schroder was driving to the basket (seen here).

After the game, Davis was interviewed by TNT and asked about the play.

“Can’t happen… that’s a dirty play” Anthony Davis on Devin Booker getting ejected for pushing Dennis Schroder pic.twitter.com/daRLhLD91Q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2021

“Can’t happen. Can’t do that. They’ve been chirping, it’s playoff basketball, but you don’t push a guy like that … it’s a dirty play. Dennis could have really got hurt right there,” Davis said.

Davis went on to say that they accept that hard fouls are part of playoff basketball, but an intentional push like that is different and could result in an injury.

He is not wrong. That was a dirty, uncalled for move from Booker, who being a poor sport as his team fell behind 2-1.