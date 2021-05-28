 Skip to main content
Devin Booker, Jae Crowder ejected from end of Game 3

May 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Devin Booker and Jae Crowder were ejected from the end of Game 3 of the first-round playoff series between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Dennis Schroder was driving to the basket with under a minute remaining in the Lakers’ 109-95 win. Booker gave Schroder an intentional shove that sent the Lakers guard to the ground.

The officials reviewed the play on a monitor and gave Booker a flagrant 2 foul, which triggers an automatic ejection.

Suns coach Monty Williams objected to the call and let the officials know. Then before play resumed, Crowder was talking with Schroder. The Suns guard got ejected as well.

Phoenix took Game 1 of the series at home but has since fallen behind 2-1 in the series.

