Extent of Anthony Davis’ foot injury revealed

Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 126-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, and the star big man is going to be sidelined for a while.

Davis is expected to miss at least a month, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The Lakers are “bracing for an indefinite absence.”

Davis hurt his right foot on a strange play where his leg appeared to get caught on Nikola Jokic’s leg as Davis made a layup. He scored 10 points in 17 minutes before leaving the game.

Nicknamed “Street Clothes” due to his propensity to get injured, Davis was playing some of the best basketball of his career prior to getting hurt. He entered Friday’s game averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game in 28 games. Davis had a 44-point and 55-point effort in the Lakers’ first two games of December.

The Lakers are 12-16 and have not looked like a playoff contender for the second straight season. With Davis out once again, things could get uglier for them over the next several weeks.