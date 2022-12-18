Lakers share injury status update on Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday shared an update on the status of Anthony Davis.

Davis has been listed as out for the Lakers’ game on Sunday against the Washington Wizards. Davis is undergoing further evaluation of his right foot.

Davis got hurt in the Lakers’ 126-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

Here is the play where Anthony Davis got hurt —First glance is his right ankle gets caught on Jokic in the air

—Possible stretch of peroneal muscles pic.twitter.com/LUF5IdeXxk — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) December 17, 2022

Davis had 10 points in 17 minutes prior to exiting.

Nicknamed “Street Clothes” due to his propensity to get injured, Davis has played in 25 of the Lakers’ 28 games this season. He has averaged 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. He had been a big scorer this month, with a 44-point and 55-point effort in the Lakers’ first two games of December.

Thomas Bryant figures to see plenty of action for the Lakers with Davis hurt.