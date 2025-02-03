Anthony Davis’ jersey number with Mavericks revealed

Anthony Davis will be keeping things familiar as he makes the move to the Dallas Mavericks.

Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News reported on Monday that the 10-time NBA All-Star big man Davis will be wearing the No. 3 jersey for the Mavericks. That is the same number that Davis had worn throughout his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers ever since his arrival there in 2019.

The 31-year-old Davis previously wore No. 23 in college at the University of Kentucky and later as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. He has also worn the No. 14 jersey on the USA Basketball circuit.

But the No. 3 is very much available in Dallas after last being worn by Alex Fudge in the 2023-24 season. Davis also confirmed his number selection by changing his profile picture on his Instagram page this week to a photo of him in a No. 3 Mavericks jersey.

Anthony Davis changed his IG profile picture to him in a Mavs jersey pic.twitter.com/xVtywJ8qKT — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) February 3, 2025

A five-time All-NBA selection too, Davis could make his debut for the Mavs as soon as Tuesday vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (he is listed as questionable for that game along with fellow new arrival Max Christie). But that won’t make the change of scenery any less strange for Davis, who seemed to be very much caught off guard by the trade to Dallas.