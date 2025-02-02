 Skip to main content
Surprising detail surfaces about Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

February 2, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks stunned the NBA when they agreed to a blockbuster trade late Saturday night, and those who were directly involved in the deal were apparently just as shocked as the rest of us.

Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis have swapped teams as part of a three-team trade that also involves the Utah Jazz. The trade was such a surprise that many wondered if ESPN’s Shams Charania was hacked when he initially reported it.

Charania spoke about the blockbuster deal on “SportsCenter.” The longtime NBA reporter said the trade truly “came out of nowhere.” Neither Doncic nor Davis were given any indication from their respective teams that they might be dealt. The Lakers did not consult LeBron before pulling the trigger, either.

“This deal materialized in the shadows. This came out of nowhere,” Charania said. “This is maybe the most stunning trade, definitely that I’ve been a part of, in recent NBA history. … I’m told Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, the players, coaches, a lot of people on both sides with the Mavericks and Lakers, had no idea. I can assuredly tell you as a fact, LeBron James had no idea this was coming. Anthony Davis had no idea this was coming. I’m told Luka Doncic is still stunned by this trade.”

The fact that both the Lakers and Mavericks were able to keep their talks so quiet is as mind-blowing as the trade itself. In an era where almost every big piece of news leaks before it breaks, there were no hints at all leading up to the landscape-altering deal.

Doncic has not played since Christmas Day because of an injury. The 25-year-old is a five-time First Team All-NBA selection and led the league in scoring last year. He is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game this season.

Davis is also one of the NBA’s best players and is averaging 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. The nine-time All-Star is six years older than Doncic, however, which is the biggest reason most people are wondering what the Mavs were thinking.