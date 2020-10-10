Video: Anthony Davis caught Jae Crowder with dirty elbow in Game 5

A video of Anthony Davis hitting Jae Crowder with a dirty elbow in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday night went viral on Saturday.

The Miami Heat were leading the Los Angeles Lakers 63-62 in the third quarter at the time of the incident. Both Davis and Crowder were on the ground. Davis then lifted himself up part way, turned around, and whacked Crowder in the face with an elbow.

Anthony Davis blamed Andre Iguodala for re-aggravating his injury but had the nerve to do this lol @NBAOfficial pic.twitter.com/EvYlXr1RNe — Playoff Parakeet A. Cortes (@Ryan_Cortes) October 10, 2020

The move from Davis looked to be intentional, which has some calling for the big man to be suspended.

Davis had 28 points in the game and played 42 minutes despite dealing with a heel injury.

It’s hard to believe that a suspension isn’t warranted for Davis’ actions. Suspending a player for an NBA Finals game for an action like would not be unprecedented. Recall we saw the league take such a measure for this incident in 2016.