Anthony Davis exits game with concerning eye injury

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis exited Saturday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors due to an eye injury.

Davis was seen heading to the locker room at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. with just seconds left in the first quarter. The 9-time All-Star appeared to have gotten poked in the eye by Warriors big man Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Anthony Davis left the game after being poked in the eye in the 1st quarter. Hope he’s alright 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jtjkLOUAob — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2024

Davis looked to be in clear discomfort as his left eye began to visibly swell.

The Lakers star was later ruled out of the game due to a reported corneal abrasion.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis has suffered a corneal abrasion, sources say. He remains in locker room vs. Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2024

Davis had already been questionable for Saturday’s game due to an Achilles issue. He exited the contest with 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists in just under 12 minutes played.

The eye injury is a tough blow for Davis, who is in the midst of his healthiest campaign as a member of the Lakers. Davis has started 64 of the Lakers’ 68 contests so far this season. It’s the first time the Kentucky alum has played in more than 62 games since his 2017-18 season with the New Orleans Pelicans.