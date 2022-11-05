Anthony Davis sounds out of touch with quote about Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers obviously have to continue to believe they are a threat in the Western Conference, even if they have looked anything but in the first eight games of the season. Anthony Davis, however, might be a bit overly optimistic in his assessment of things.

Davis was asked Saturday about how other teams might perceive the Lakers in light of their 2-6 start. The big man offered up a fairly standard take about how the team is better than its record would indicate, but doubled down by saying that opponents still “fear” them.

Anthony Davis on how other teams see the Lakers, even with their 2-6 start: "We have a lot of guys that teams have to worry about. We’re not the team that our record shows. But any given night our team can play very well and explode … I know teams fear us, for sure." — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 5, 2022

Using the word “fear” might be a bit much. They are 25th in the league in points per game and sit in the bottom half when it comes to points allowed as well. They do not appear to excel at anything, at least so far, and it’s tough to see how that changes unless the current personnel do.

Davis is not wrong that he and LeBron James remain intimidating figures, but the supporting cast does not appear up to par. That is why the team seems to be trying to make bold moves in an effort to get something going.