LeBron James could make interesting positional switch for Lakers?

LeBron James could be taking the Los Angeles Lakers’ floor-spacing problems into his own hands.

After Friday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (dropping the Lakers to 0-5 on the season), Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters that he would consider playing James more minutes at center moving forward.

Darvin Ham says he will take a close look at playing LeBron at the 5 more in the future. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 29, 2022

James, a natural combo forward whose body type and ball-handling ability allow him to play anywhere on the floor, actually had experience playing at the 5 last season. According to Basketball Reference, roughly 50 percent of James’ minutes came at the center position in 2021-22.

But James was able to log those minutes in part because co-star Anthony Davis missed over half of the season with injury. Davis was also out with a back issue on Friday against Minnesota, paving the way for James to get more run at the 5.

In theory, having James at center allows for more versatility by opening up a spot for another shooter and/or perimeter defender. It has also become apparent that Davis has neither the desire nor the physical capabilities to play extended minutes at the 5.

But if James and Davis are simply playing musical chairs in the starting lineup with the same personnel otherwise, that does not really do anything to solve the Lakers’ floor-spacing issue. It might not be wise either to rely on James, who is 37 and now in his 20th season in the NBA, as a full-time paint anchor (even if he still seems strong enough to do so).

Then again, Ham has the option of staggering James and Davis’ minutes, ensuring that at least one of them is on the floor (and playing center) at all times. Overall, the Lakers should probably be willing to try anything at this point because they are getting clowned on an every-night basis right now.