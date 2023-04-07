Anthony Davis did not hold back about Lakers’ game plan for Russell Westbrook

Anthony Davis was not shy about sharing his Los Angeles Lakers’ game plan during their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

The Clippers beat the Lakers 125-118 in a rivalry contest between the two teams to maintain a spot ahead in the Western Conference standings.

Russell Westbrook, who was cut by the Lakers and picked up by the Clippers in February, had 14 points in 21 minutes in the win.

Davis said after the game that the Lakers’ plan was to make Westbrook shoot the ball. He credited Westbrook for making the shots and said that trickled down to other players.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis on facing Russell Westbrook: “Our game plan was for them to shoot the ball, and he made them. He made the shots, and that snowballed down to everybody else.” pic.twitter.com/3CLd0h6Yuj — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 6, 2023

Though Westbrook played well in the game, we shouldn’t confuse the situation.

The Lakers are 16-8 since ditching Westbrook, while the Clippers have gone 9-10 with him in the lineup. Credit Westbrook for beating the Lakers on Wednesday.