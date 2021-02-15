 Skip to main content
Anthony Davis leaves Lakers game with injury

February 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis left Sunday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Denver Nuggets game after appearing to suffer a leg injury.

Davis was preparing to drive while being defended by Nikola Jokic. He took a step before screaming in pain.

Davis appeared to make contact with Jokic, though it’s unclear whether that was the cause of the injury. Davis remained in the game to shoot two free throws before limping off the court.

Davis recently missed two games for the Lakers due to a sore right Achilles tendon. He was grabbing at the same area on his leg after he shot his free throws. He had 15 points in 14 minutes prior to the injury.

