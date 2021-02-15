Anthony Davis leaves Lakers game with injury

Anthony Davis left Sunday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Denver Nuggets game after appearing to suffer a leg injury.

Davis was preparing to drive while being defended by Nikola Jokic. He took a step before screaming in pain.

This is the play that injured Anthony Davis, grabbing at his Achilles. Prayers up for AD. pic.twitter.com/pkWiSODO8x — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 15, 2021

Davis appeared to make contact with Jokic, though it’s unclear whether that was the cause of the injury. Davis remained in the game to shoot two free throws before limping off the court.

Anthony Davis limps to the locker room after hitting a pair of free throws. We're hoping for the best for AD. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/XMRDHEi7Jj — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 15, 2021

Davis recently missed two games for the Lakers due to a sore right Achilles tendon. He was grabbing at the same area on his leg after he shot his free throws. He had 15 points in 14 minutes prior to the injury.