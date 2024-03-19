Anthony Davis shares nasty details of his eye injury

Though he is often prone to ticky-tacky injuries, there was pretty good reason behind Anthony Davis’ latest absence.

The Los Angeles Lakers big man Davis missed the final three quarters of Saturday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors after getting poked in the eye by Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis and suffering a corneal abrasion (video here).

Davis was able to return to the lineup for Monday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks though. After that game, he opened up to reporters about the nasty details of his eye injury.

“The corneal abrasion was actually right in the middle of my eye,” Davis said, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “I would look, and it was blurry. It was swollen. I thought my eye was like, [torn] open.”

Davis also reportedly lost vision in his eye but began to regain it by late Saturday night.

The nine-time All-Star Davis did not appear to be affected on Monday against the Hawks, finishing with a full line of 22 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists in the Lakers’ 136-105 victory. But as we have seen before in the NBA, eye injuries can be tough to deal with, and it probably wasn’t a very fun few hours for Davis on Saturday evening.