Anthony Davis ‘not 100 percent sure’ about future with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will be the favorites to repeat as NBA champions next season if Anthony Davis returns, but as of now the star big man is not willing to guarantee that will happen.

Davis, who has a player option on his contract for next season, was asked about his potential free agency after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals on Sunday night. He said he has experienced “nothing but joy and amazement” while playing in L.A. this season but would not commit to returning next year.

Anthony Davis on how he might handle his potential free agency: "I have no idea." AD then adds, "I had a great time in LA this year. It's been nothing but joy and amazement. Over the next couple of months, we'll figure it out. I'm not 100% sure." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 12, 2020

Davis turned down a four-year, $146 million max extension from the Lakers back in January, but that was basically a formality. He will be eligible to sign a five-year deal worth around $200 million with the team this offseason. Davis could also sign a two-year deal with a player option for a third year. If he did that, he would have 10 years of service following the 2021-22 season and be eligible to sign a contract that is worth up to 35 percent of the salary cap.

There was concern at one point that the pandemic could impact Davis’ contract situation, but that is not likely to be a factor. While he has the option of testing free agency, returning to the Lakers clearly makes the most sense — both from a financial and competition standpoint.