Report: Lakers should have no issue re-signing Anthony Davis

Like almost all other businesses across the country, NBA teams are dealing with some unexpected financial issues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. That could have a direct impact on free agency, and some have wondered if the Los Angeles Lakers will have a difficult time bringing back Anthony Davis.

Apparently that is not a major concern. In a lengthy piece examining what teams are doing to offset the losses from not having fans at games and playing a shorter season, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst cited sources who say the Lakers should have no issue re-signing Davis.

Davis has a $28 million player option for the 2020-21 season, and he will almost certainly decline it. He will then be eligible to sign a five-year deal with the Lakers that is worth roughly $200 million. While all teams stand to lose a significant amount of revenue, Windhorst notes that the Lakers have a $200 million television deal and could raise $300 million in a season without selling a single ticket.

Before the pandemic, there was speculation that Davis could sign a 1-and-1 deal with the Lakers, which would allow him to opt out again and be eligible for — in theory — an even bigger max extension following the 2021-22 season. However, he may be more likely to sign a long-term contract now with so much financial uncertainty surrounding the league.

Davis already turned down one contract offer from the Lakers, but that was more of a technicality than anything. No matter what the circumstances, it would be a surprise if LA lets the big man walk.