Anthony Davis responds to Patrick Beverley’s trash talk for Lakers

Anthony Davis is returning fire at one of his former teammates.

Speaking on a recent episode of his self-titled podcast for Barstool Sports, Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley said that he was hoping to end the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff hopes. Beverley played for the Lakers earlier this season but was traded to the Orlando Magic at the deadline for center Mo Bamba. Orlando then bought out Beverley, and he signed with the Bulls.

“We play the Lakers twice,” said Beverley, in reference to a home-and-away series scheduled between the Lakers and Bulls on March 26 and 29. “[I want to] knock’ em out [of] the playoffs. Yeah like, we [the Bulls] got to get in the playoffs [too], so excuse us. Like a little scootch.”

"Knock them out the playoffs." Patrick Beverley on his mindset when the Bulls play the Lakers next month 😬 (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/QWmNilz7A3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 21, 2023

With that Bulls mini-series up next on the docket, the Lakers big man Davis was asked Friday about Beverley’s comments and offered shade of his own.

“That’s fine,” said Davis of Beverley hoping to knock the Lakers out of the playoff race, per Mark Medina of NBA.com. “Come try. A lot of people try. You’ll see Sunday and Wednesday. We got one here and got one there.”

Beverley hasn’t been at all shy about ragging on his former team in the media since being traded. During another podcast episode of his, the veteran guard said that the Lakers were “inconsistent” and had other various issues plaguing them.

These days though, the Lakers do deserve some credit. They have finally clawed their way back to .500 (37-37) and are now eighth in the Western Conference (after spending most of the year outside of the playoff picture). But their two-game set against the Bulls, who are currently tenth in the East and fighting for their playoff lives as well, will determine a lot of both teams. Get your popcorn ready.