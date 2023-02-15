Patrick Beverley tries to explain what went wrong with Lakers

Patrick Beverley’s time with the Los Angels Lakers did not go as he hoped, and he is doing his best to explain what went wrong.

The Lakers acquired Beverley in a trade with the Utah Jazz over the offseason. Beverley averaged 6.4 points in 26.9 minutes per game over 45 contests this season before the sub-.500 Lakers decided to trade him. Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic as part of a four-way deal. He has already been waived by the Magic and is looking for a new team.

During this week’s episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone,” Beverley discussed why the Lakers didn’t win more games.

“It wasn’t basketball,” Beverley said. “It was other s– but wasn’t other s— that you really couldn’t point out. It comes and go.

“The vibes were sometimes on and sometimes off, and inconsistent vibes leads to inconsistent play.”

Those are somewhat general terms, but at a lot of factors could contribute. You had Russell Westbrook taking issue with his role. LeBron James was dissatisfied with the roster. Anthony Davis was unavailable frequently. The Lakers just didn’t (and still don’t) have consistency. Plus, on top of all that, everything that happens on the Lakers gets magnified due to them being in the spotlight. It all makes for a tough environment when people aren’t on the same page.