Anthony Davis responds to Nico Harrison’s firing

Anthony Davis was one of the few allies former general manager Nico Harrison could claim with the Dallas Mavericks, and he is also one of the few to bemoan Harrison losing his job.

Davis addressed Harrison’s firing publicly on Wednesday for the first time. He spoke of his closeness to Harrison, and said he was surprised to see the Mavericks make the move.

“It was surprising more than anything,” Davis said. “Nico’s my guy. He played a huge part in getting me here and wanting me to fulfill his vision that he saw. It was definitely tough. Me and him had a conversation. Me and (Mavericks governor) Patrick (Dumont) had a conversation. It’s the business of basketball.”

Davis was the return on Harrison’s ill-fated trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis’ injury issues have persisted, and he has not played in roughly a month due to a calf injury.

Harrison was so invested in Davis that trade rumors started as soon as the former GM was out of a job. No deal is close, however, as there is not believed to be a lot of interest in the forward right now.

In five games this season, Davis is averaging 20.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He is hopeful of returning to the lineup by the weekend.