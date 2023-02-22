Anthony Davis has blunt response to Russell Westbrook joining Clippers

Anthony Davis does not seem particularly concerned with Russell Westbrook joining the rival Los Angeles Clippers.

The Los Angeles Lakers center was asked Wednesday about how he saw Westbrook fitting with the Clippers after deciding to join the team. Davis’ answer was interesting in part for what he chose not to say.

Interesting answer from Anthony Davis on how he thinks Russell Westbrook will fit in with the Clippers pic.twitter.com/L9Z3v8Hk8z — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 22, 2023

“I have no idea what their locker room is like, what their chemistry is like,” Davis said. “I know they got rid of John (Wall) and Reggie (Jackson), so it’s another point guard for them. I’m not sure how (Ty) Lue and the coaching staff will utilize him, but I’m pretty sure he’s happy to stay in LA.”

On one hand, Davis probably doesn’t much care how the Clippers get on with or without Westbrook. That said, one could certainly see this as relative indifference toward Westbrook and what he can bring to a rival.

One former Laker said the team had a “vibes” problem, and many might point to Westbrook as a major source of those issues. Some of the reports about Westbrook’s status in the locker room were so unflattering that his family took offense to them, but if they’re anything close to true, it is no wonder Davis is indifferent at best.