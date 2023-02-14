Patrick Beverley explains what was wrong with his former team Lakers

Patrick Beverley is speaking out now that he is no longer employed by the purple and gold.

On the latest episode of his self-titled podcast for Barstool Sports, the veteran guard Beverley, who was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers at the deadline, discussed some of the issues that plagued the team this season.

“It wasn’t basketball,” said Beverley of the Lakers’ problems. “It was other s–t, but [it] was other s–t that you really couldn’t point out. It comes and goes … The vibes were sometimes on and sometimes off. Inconsistent vibes leads to inconsistent play.”

Beverley, an 11-year NBA veteran who has been on four different teams, was in his first season with the Lakers. He made 45 starts for them but was then traded to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba. Beverley has since been waived by the Magic and is now free to sign elsewhere.

While “vibes” can mean just about anything, it does appear that the 26-32 Lakers have had some trouble with leadership and overall morale. Even during what was supposed to be one of the biggest bright spots of their season, their energy seemed a little bit off.

Now the Lakers move forward without Beverley and Russell Westbrook, two guys who, despite their flaws, brought effort and intensity every night. If the Lakers’ last game was any indication though, the vibes still aren’t very good.

H/T NBA Reddit