Report: Anthony Davis will not re-sign with Lakers immediately

Anthony Davis has every intention of re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers after he did not pick up his player option for next season, but the new deal may take a while to come together.

Davis is not expected to formally commit to the Lakers in the immediate days after free agency begins on Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Davis is planning to wait until at least after Thanksgiving before making a final decision on the length and structure of his next contract.

Davis is eligible to sign a five-year max contract with the Lakers that would be worth around $200 million, but it seems unlikely he will go that route. Instead, he could sign a two-year deal at roughly $68 million with a player option for the second year. Davis could also sign a three-year deal at the same average annual salary with a player option for the third year. That scenario may appeal to him the most, as it would align with the end of LeBron James’ current contract.

If Davis signs a two-plus-one contract and opts out after two years, he would then enter free agency in 2022 with 10 years of service. That would make him eligible to sign a contract worth 35 percent of the salary cap. Based on current projections, Davis could sign a five-year deal worth more than $250 million at that point.

It seemed at one point like the pandemic could potentially impact Davis’ contract situation, but that is not going to happen. He’s going to sign a new deal with the Lakers, it’s just a matter of when he will do it.