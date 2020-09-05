Report: Anthony Davis willing to switch to center against Rockets

Having dropped the first game of their series against the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers need to make an adjustment. Anthony Davis could be the one to provide it for them.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported on Saturday that Davis is willing to slide up to center against Houston. Davis usually plays the power forward spot, but Houston’s small-ball lineup appears to be necessitating a change.

The 6-fooot-10 Davis has long been hesitant to play the 5, even dating back to his time in New Orleans. The Pelicans had to pay the likes of Alexis Ajinca and Omer Asik to play the center position instead. But the Rockets do not have a traditional seven-footer to bump Davis around down low. In fact, 6-foot-7 Robert Covington is the tallest player in their starting lineup.

Having Davis at center would also allow for the Lakers to spread the floor with another shooter instead of a Dwight Howard or a JaVale McGee. It could force someone like James Harden to work harder on defense as well. Harden often hid on McGee and Howard in the halfcourt in Game 1.

In any case, the future of the big man is on trial in this series. Davis’ looming move to the 5 spot probably gives you an indication of where the jury is leaning right now.