Draymond Green has warning about future of center position

The classic role of a traditional center continues to become more scarce in the NBA, and one player thinks that’s only getting worse.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green sees the Lakers-Rockets series as something of a referendum on the center position. While the Lakers still have classic big men like Dwight Howard, the Rockets lean on smaller lineups. 6-foot-7 Robert Covington was Houston’s tallest Game 1 starter, and the only one over 6-foot-5.

Green said on Twitter that a Rockets win would further hasten the demise of the classic center position.

All big centers not named Joel, KAT, and Joker should be cheering hard for the lakers right now. If Houston take this series it’s going to hurt the value of the big man even more. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 5, 2020

Interestingly, Green helped bring small-ball into vogue. The Warriors sometimes deployed him at center despite being just 6-foot-6.

At least one member of the Lakers seemed to relish the challenge of facing the smaller Houston lineup. That didn’t work out well in Game 1, as the Rockets won by 15.