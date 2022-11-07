 Skip to main content
Anthony Davis had soft move after Lakers’ latest loss

November 7, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Anthony Davis in warmups

Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis apparently had better places to be after his team’s latest loss over the weekend.

The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis had a strong 17-point first half on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But unfortunately, Davis went full Harry Houdini in the second half, managing a mere two points on two shot attempts after halftime as the Lakers lost at home by a 114-100 final.

After the game, Davis ducked out without speaking to reporters.

With LeBron James nearing 38 years old and Russell Westbrook continuing to adjust to his new role off the bench, the 2-7 Lakers are relying heavily on Davis for consistent production. While he is still a 22-11 guy on an efficient 52.9 percent shooting, Davis’ second-half disappearing acts have already happened multiple times and are an issue that needs to be addressed.

Davis himself did not care to address it after Sunday’s loss however. That comes across as incredibly soft, especially since Davis has recently been saying some weirdly arrogant things about the Lakers to the media.

Anthony Davis NBALos Angeles Lakers
