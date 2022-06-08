Lakers working out ex-Anthony Davis Pelicans teammate

Anthony Davis has been out of New Orleans for the last three years now, but the Los Angeles Lakers may be bringing the New Orleans back to him.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that the Lakers held a free-agent workout on Tuesday. Among the players they worked out were Langston Galloway, Kyle Guy, Alize Johnson, DJ Wilson, and Louis King.

Of those names, perhaps the most significant one is the veteran guard Galloway. He previously played with Davis on the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2016-17 season, enjoying a decent year off the bench. Galloway was also teammates with Carmelo Anthony on the New York Knicks from 2015-2016 (though it remains unclear if the free agent Anthony will be back with the Lakers next season).

McMenamin adds that the Lakers could have as many as seven open roster spots to fill this summer. Using one of them on a guard like Galloway would be smart considering how little depth they had behind Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk this season. They might be in the mix for a more exciting free agent move these next several weeks as well.