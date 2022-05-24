Zach LaVine dropping notable hint about his free agency?

It may be time to bring out the magnifying glass and the deerstalker hat when it comes to Zach LaVine’s free agency.

TMZ caught up with the Chicago Bulls star LaVine in Los Angeles this week. When asked if he had a message for Los Angeles Lakers fans amid the recent rumors linking him to the Lakers, LaVine seemed to have a telling comment.

“I’ve always been a big fan,” said LaVine of the Lakers.

The story appears to check out for LaVine, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He lives in Los Angeles, played his college ball at UCLA, and is a client of Klutch Sports, the same agency that represents Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. LaVine had also told reporters before he was drafted in 2014 that he was “always” a Lakers fan growing up.

Granted, the Lakers will have several financial hurdles to overcome in order to land the multi-time All-Star LaVine, a max contract-caliber player. They already have $129.5 million committed next season to James, Davis, and Russell Westbrook and don’t have a first-round pick to offer in a possible sign-and-trade until 2027.

But if LaVine really wants to come to the Lakers, they still have potential ways to make it happen (likely requiring shedding Westbrook’s contract plus moving Talen Horton-Tucker). In fact, one prominent basketball figure has already predicted that LaVine will be wearing the purple and gold next year.