Awesome video shows new angle of Anthony Edwards’ amazing block

Anthony Edwards made an incredible play to seal his Minnesota Timberwolves’ win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. Now, a video showing a new angle of his game-winning block has gone viral.

The Pacers were down 113-111 and Aaron Nesmith had the ball on a fastbreak with the final seconds of the game ticking down. Nesmith made a move to the basket and attempted a layup to tie the game, but two Timberwolves players converged to defend the play. Edwards was able to sky for the block to preserve his team’s lead and the win.

This angle shows Edwards come into the frame out of nowhere, swat the ball, and then fall after hitting his head on the backboard:

View from my seat pic.twitter.com/o0focCbqp1 — Jimi (@ThatJimiDude) March 8, 2024

That was awesome. What an athletic play by Edwards.

“I hit my head on I think the rim. It’s hurting real bad. And I landed on my wrist. I knew he was going for the layup and I was like, ‘I’m going to go get this.’ I ain’t ever jumped that high in my life,” Edwards said after the game.

Not only did Edwards have that game-saving block, but he also scored 44 points for Minnesota. He was already having a big season, but he’ll have to do even more now that Karl-Anthony Towns is out with a knee injury.