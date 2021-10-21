Anthony Edwards hilariously explains why he talked trash to opposing coach

Anthony Edwards was the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, and he is quickly becoming No. 1 overall in our hearts as well.

The Minnesota Timberwolves swingman had an electrifying season debut on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, putting up 29 points on six three-pointers. After Edwards hit back-to-back triples towards the end of the first half, he started talking trash in the direction of the Houston bench.

Anthony Edwards nails two three pointers to end the half. He has 21 points at the half. He’s a star. pic.twitter.com/aVBeZlNdXP — Cooper (@CoopCarlson) October 21, 2021

Edwards hilariously explained after the game that he was talking to Rockets coach Stephen Silas, telling Silas to call a timeout.

“Yeah, I was telling the coach to call a damn timeout,” said Edwards, per Wolves writer Dane Moore. “You need a timeout. I’m hot.”

That’s a Larry Bird level of confidence and swagger from a 21-year-old kid. Edwards, who was 6-of-12 from deep on the night, also seems to be leveling up big-time from last season when he shot just 32.9 percent from three.

We know that Edwards has never lacked belief in himself. If Wednesday’s outing was any indication, Edwards’ game is rapidly improving along with the spring in his step.

Photo: Mar 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dribbles the at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports