Anthony Edwards hilariously credits himself for Timberwolves’ improvement

Anthony Edwards’ press conferences are the gift that keeps on giving.

The Minnesota Timberwolves had an impressive win Saturday over the NBA-best Utah Jazz. The second half was especially impressive for the Wolves, who outscored the Jazz by double digits.

After the game, Edwards received a question about why the team is closing out games better than they were in the earlier part of the season.

“I was on the bench back then,” the No. 1 overall pick hilariously replied, per team writer Dane Moore.

Edwards, 19, came up big in the win over Utah. He had 23 points and five steals, including a crucial swipe to ice the game with less than 30 seconds left. It is indeed a sharp contrast from the first half of the season where he was rarely in closing lineups under former head coach Ryan Saunders.

With Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball due back from injury soon, Edwards has some competition for Rookie of the Year honors. But at the very least, he is by far the most quotable rookie this season.