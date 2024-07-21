Anthony Edwards had 2-word explanation for why Team USA prevailed

Team USA nearly suffered an unfathomable defeat in their exhibition game against South Sudan on Saturday night, and Anthony Edwards had a very simple explanation for how it was avoided.

After trailing by as many as 16 points, Team USA came back to beat South Sudan 101-100 at O2 Arena in London, England. After the game, Anthony Edwards was asked how the American team managed to pull it together down the stretch. The Minnesota Timberwolves star credited one person — LeBron James.

Reporter: “[It was] almost a miracle win for South Sudan, but you managed to stay there. What was the key for [Team USA]?” Anthony Edwards: “LeBron James.” (via @cesaremilanti)pic.twitter.com/BJPaVbg2lD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 21, 2024

James scored 25 points and helped fuel a 23-5 run in the second half that was desperately needed. LeBron’s layup with 8 seconds left was the game-winning basket for Team USA.

South Sudan has never had a basketball team in the Olympics prior to this year. They have several players with NBA connections, including point guard Carlik Jones. The 2022-23 G League Player of the Year had a triple double on Saturday with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Marial Shayok, a 2019 second-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers, led South Sudan with 24 points.

What was supposed to be an enormous mismatch turned out to be anything but, and James was quick to give South Sudan credit.

“Don’t take nothing away from South Sudan,” he said. “They played extremely good basketball and that’s why the game is won in between the lines and not all on paper.”

Had it not been for LeBron taking over in the second half, Saturday’s exhibition game might have turned into the biggest story of the Olympics. James indicated that he believes the close contest will benefit Team USA going forward.