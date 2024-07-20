LeBron James shares message after Team USA nearly loses to South Sudan

LeBron James shared a message with his fans on Saturday after he helped Team USA escape South Sudan with a 101-100 win at O2 Arena in London, England.

James led Team USA with 25 points and scored the final basket to put his country up for good in the game.

LeBron puts the US back on top!! 🇺🇸👏 pic.twitter.com/feHblepNad — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 20, 2024

The U.S. team needed a big defensive stop with 8 seconds left just to seal the win.

The #USABMNT survives! 🇺🇸 What a fight put up by South Sudan 🇸🇸👏 pic.twitter.com/hCad5aXRj1 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 20, 2024

The win made Team USA 4-0 in its friendly games ahead of the Olympics in Paris. This was the toughest test the squad has endured so far, and James says he likes it that way.

“I like those better than the blowouts,” James said as he walked into the tunnel after the game. “At least we’re getting tested. I like being tested.”

“I like getting tested baby!” #USABMNT LeBron James after hitting the game-winner 🗣️👑 pic.twitter.com/BsPZCoqJ9Q — NBA (@NBA) July 20, 2024

James could comfortably say that since his team won. But had the team lost, they would have been embarrassed.

Either way, the close game against South Sudan is probably a good thing. Games like that typically serve as a wake-up call.

Team USA will face Germany at O2 Arena in London on Monday. Then they will begin Group C play at the Olympics on July 28. They will face South Sudan in a rematch on July 31.