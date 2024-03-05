Anthony Edwards explains why he bizarrely missed tip-off against Blazers

Anthony Edwards is trying to put the Paul Pierce allegations to rest.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star Edwards strangely missed tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Edwards was present on the court but had to sit out the first few possessions because he was late to check in for the very start of the game. As a result, teammate Nickeil Alexander-Walker took Edwards’ usual spot in the starting five before Edwards entered the game on the first dead ball (at the 11:25 mark of the first quarter).

Ant got late for the T-Wolves opening tip 😅 pic.twitter.com/q3QXPL7iYI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2024

As for why Edwards was late, many online began speculating that a Pierce-esque incident was responsible. After the game though, which Minnesota won 119-114, Edwards clarified that he did not actually need a bathroom break and that he just lost track of the time.

Ant did not have to go No. 2 (I asked). Said he lost track of time. A lot going on for him right now. https://t.co/cwpxmpvLMt — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 5, 2024

It sounds like Edwards just had his usual pregame warmup routine run a little bit too long. But it has been an eventful last few days for him as he had to leave at halftime of Minnesota’s win Friday against the Sacramento Kings so that he could be present for the birth of his first child. Edwards returned to the lineup for Sunday’s loss to the LA Clippers but still apparently wasn’t totally in rhythm again for Monday against Portland.

Meanwhile, Edwards is far from the first pro athlete who has been the butt of Pierce-themed jokes, and he probably won’t be the last one either.