Everyone made Lamar Jackson poop jokes during ‘Monday Night Football’

Lamar Jackson left the field during the Baltimore Ravens’ 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night for over half a quarter of game time, and many conspiracy theorists had ideas about what was going on.

Jackson left during a Cleveland Browns drive that spanned the third and fourth quarters. ESPN reporter Lisa Salters made note of Jackson’s absence during a sideline report.

The Ravens later announced that Jackson was questionable to return due to cramps.

QB Lamar Jackson (cramps) is questionable to return. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 15, 2020

Despite the cramps diagnosis from the team, everyone suspected that Jackson went to the locker room to poop.

Nobody better go in that bathroom after Lamar for about 35-45 min #MNF #BALvsCLE pic.twitter.com/kswG54Gh4I — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) December 15, 2020

Gotta wonder if that’s the second time Lamar successfully went for two this quarter. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 15, 2020

"LAMAR!!? They're about to take the lead!!!!" pic.twitter.com/QjN6dCAYWM — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 15, 2020

"The Toilet Bowl" can never again be used as a derogatory term pic.twitter.com/7KditCtsQJ — Aaron Torres Sports Podcast (@AaronTorresPod) December 15, 2020

a big explosive play indeed — Lana Berry (@Lana) December 15, 2020

Lamar feeling hella light and spry now! — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) December 15, 2020

Before you come out to throw the go-ahead touchdown… pic.twitter.com/QipjqLii4G — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) December 15, 2020

The Holy Game. — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) December 15, 2020

Lamar leaving the locker room right before that TD pic.twitter.com/6tHbLTVZxg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 15, 2020

LAMAR STRAIGHT FROM THE LOCKER ROOM TO THE END ZONE! pic.twitter.com/obJJPCcdZU — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 15, 2020

"Hey, Lamar was in the locker room taking a dump." pic.twitter.com/R6n3s4mOxl — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) December 15, 2020

this will go down in the annals of history — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) December 15, 2020

Jackson even got the Paul Pierce wheelchair meme:

Y’all too quick pic.twitter.com/PJpGqy2FJ8 — DJ Hella Yella (@djhellayella) December 15, 2020

Remember, Pierce recently made an admission about his wheelchair game.

Jackson miraculously returned to the game with just over two minutes left after Trace McSorley got hurt. Jackson threw a touchdown on 4th-and-5 and then led the game-winning drive to give the Ravens the victory over the Browns.

Despite all the poop jokes, Jackson said he had cramps and got an IV. The treatment from the Ravens’ staff allowed him to return and look great once he reentered the game.