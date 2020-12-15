 Skip to main content
Everyone made Lamar Jackson poop jokes during ‘Monday Night Football’

December 14, 2020
by Larry Brown

Lamar Jackson Paul Pierce

Lamar Jackson left the field during the Baltimore Ravens’ 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night for over half a quarter of game time, and many conspiracy theorists had ideas about what was going on.

Jackson left during a Cleveland Browns drive that spanned the third and fourth quarters. ESPN reporter Lisa Salters made note of Jackson’s absence during a sideline report.

The Ravens later announced that Jackson was questionable to return due to cramps.

Despite the cramps diagnosis from the team, everyone suspected that Jackson went to the locker room to poop.

Jackson even got the Paul Pierce wheelchair meme:

Remember, Pierce recently made an admission about his wheelchair game.

Jackson miraculously returned to the game with just over two minutes left after Trace McSorley got hurt. Jackson threw a touchdown on 4th-and-5 and then led the game-winning drive to give the Ravens the victory over the Browns.

Despite all the poop jokes, Jackson said he had cramps and got an IV. The treatment from the Ravens’ staff allowed him to return and look great once he reentered the game.

