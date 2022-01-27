Anthony Edwards had epic quote about his big game

Anthony Edwards delivered an epic quote after delivering an epic game on Tuesday night.

Edwards scored 40 points in his Minnesota Timberwolves’ 109-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Edwards went 14-27 from the field, making five 3-pointers in the game.

He took over the game and was asked after the contest what it feels like to take over a game. He said he feels “like black Jesus.”

Anthony Edwards on how it feels to take over a game like he did tonight: "I feel like Black Jesus." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 26, 2022

He definitely shot the ball like another Jesus — Jesus Shuttlesworth.

The 20-year-old is averaging 22.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 good quotes per game this season. The No. 1 pick in 2020, Edwards has his Timberwolves 24-23 and in the No. 7 spot in the West entering Wednesday.

Photo: Mar 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dribbles the ball at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports