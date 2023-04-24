 Skip to main content
Monday, April 24, 2023

Anthony Edwards shares his primary motivation for big Game 4

April 24, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to an overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, and the driving force behind his big performance was quite simple.

Edwards had a team-high 34 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks in Minnesota’s 114-108 win. He knocked down a huge 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining in overtime that helped seal the game.

The Timberwolves now trail the Nuggets 3-1. Edwards told reporters he took Game 4 “personally” because he never wants to be on a team that is on the wrong side of a sweep.

“I take pride. I didn’t want to say I got swept. I don’t ever want to say I got swept in my career. I definitely took it personally tonight,” Edwards said.

Edwards made similar comments when he had an even bolder statement after Minnesota’s Game 3 loss.

The Timberwolves won their play-in game against the Los Angeles Clippers last year to earn the No. 7 spot in the West. They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the first round. They are obviously trying to avoid going backwards, and Edwards is doing everything he can to prevent that from happening.

