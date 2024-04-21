Anthony Edwards breaks internet with his trash talk at Kevin Durant

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards began his 2024 playoff run with a bang that came at Kevin Durant’s expense.

Edwards erupted for a game-high 33 points in his team’s 120-95 Game 1 win over the Phoenix Suns at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

In the final minute of the third quarter, Edwards danced around Durant and drained a deep shot right in the Suns star’s face.

The shot gave the Timberwolves an 86-70 lead — their largest of the game to that point. The bucket also gave Edwards the confidence to talk some major trash at the former MVP.

Anthony Edwards cooking KD then talking right at him 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lr6pEV8UHW — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) April 20, 2024

ANT & KD 😂 pic.twitter.com/q5nYFrAjZI — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 20, 2024

Durant was not Edwards’ only victim. The T-Wolves guard did the same thing to Bradley Beal, who just weeks prior dominated Edwards in their previous matchup.

Anthony Edwards pulls a deep three and stares at beal HE SO COLD pic.twitter.com/mwOSYfUTbb — Bones🦴 (@Boness305) April 20, 2024

During his postgame press conference, Edwards spoke about the trash talk he dished out to Durant. Edwards called the moment “probably one of the best feelings ever.”

“I think everybody here knows that’s my favorite player of all-time,” said Edwards of Durant. “So that was probably one of the best feelings ever in my whole life, for sure.”

"That's my favorite player of all time, so that was probably one of the best feelings ever" Ant on duel with KD 🤝 pic.twitter.com/JgUavUabMp — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2024

Durant was no slouch in the contest. He led the Suns with 31 points on 11/17 shooting. But Edwards simply got the better of him in Game 1.